Nikki Haley Responds to Incident Involving Donald Trump's Behavior During Deposition

During a recent interview on CNN, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley found herself in the hot seat as she was questioned about an incident involving former President Donald Trump and Roberta Kaplan, attorney for E. Jean Carroll. The incident in question, as reported by Kaplan, involved Trump becoming visibly agitated during a deposition, throwing papers across the table, and making a veiled reference to a derogatory term for women.

The Incident

The incident took place at Mar-a-Lago, during a deposition for Trump's civil defamation case. Kaplan shared that Trump's rage was triggered when his legal team agreed to provide her with lunch. This incident not only casts a fresh light on Trump's behavior during this case but also raises questions about his general demeanor towards women who challenge him.

Haley's Response

In response to Dana Bash's questioning on CNN, Nikki Haley chose not to address Trump's general behavior towards women directly. Instead, she recounted her own experiences working with the former President. She said that Trump was respectful when she confronted him on issues, acknowledging his flaws but also his receptivity to her challenges. Haley emphasized her belief in expressing concerns directly to Trump, advocating for America's best interests, and added that he did not challenge her back. This statement seems to contrast sharply with Kaplan's account of Trump's reaction during the deposition.

Kaplan's remarks originated from a podcast interview with George Conway and Sarah Longwell. In this interview, she described Trump's actions during the deposition at Mar-a-Lago when he became upset after finding out his team offered to feed her lunch.