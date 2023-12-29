en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Nikki Haley Pledges to Pardon Donald Trump if Elected President

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:47 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:39 am EST
Nikki Haley Pledges to Pardon Donald Trump if Elected President

Former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, has made a solemn pledge: if elected, she would pardon former President Donald Trump, should he be found guilty of any criminal charges. This bold proclamation, made during a New Hampshire campaign event and subsequently captured by NBC News, has sent ripples through the political landscape, underscoring the enduring influence of Trump within the Grand Old Party (GOP), even as he faces numerous legal challenges.

Haley: A Pardon in the Nation’s Best Interest

In her justification for such a drastic action, Haley posited that it would not be in the nation’s best interest for an 80-year-old man to languish in jail. Moreover, she expressed her belief that pardoning Trump would serve as a crucial step towards healing the deep-seated divisions within the country, allowing the nation to move forward and put the tumultuous Trump era behind it. She stated, “A leader needs to think about what’s in the best interest of the country.”

The Trump Factor in GOP Primaries

Despite Haley’s recent surge in GOP primary polls, Trump continues to hold a substantial lead, garnering 63.1% of support compared to Haley’s 10.8% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s 10.6%. This evident Trump factor in the Republican primaries underlines the former president’s continued sway over the party’s base, demonstrating the potential political benefits of aligning with him. In fact, Haley’s repeated assertion of her willingness to pardon Trump could be seen as a strategic move to curry favor with the party’s right-wing factions.

(Read Also: Brazil on Edge: The Global Impact of U.S. Presidential Elections)

Trump’s Legal Troubles

Trump currently faces four criminal cases, totaling 91 criminal counts. These include two federal indictments by Special Counsel Jack Smith for alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and the purported willful retention of national defense information. Additionally, he is also embroiled in charges in a New York case over hush-money payments and a Georgia RICO case tied to the 2020 election. The potential for a presidential pardon, therefore, could have significant implications on these ongoing legal battles.

(Read Also: PGA Tour and LIV Golf Merger Talks Extend into New Year)

0
Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience

By Rizwan Shah

Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline

By Nimrah Khatoon

Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Police Ban Fireworks on New Year's Eve to Curtail Criminal Activities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reuni ...
@China · 30 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reuni ...
heart comment 0
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics

By Mazhar Abbas

Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
10 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
13 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
19 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
20 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
27 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
28 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
29 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
41 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
1 hour
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app