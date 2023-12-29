Nikki Haley Pledges to Pardon Donald Trump if Elected President

Former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, has made a solemn pledge: if elected, she would pardon former President Donald Trump, should he be found guilty of any criminal charges. This bold proclamation, made during a New Hampshire campaign event and subsequently captured by NBC News, has sent ripples through the political landscape, underscoring the enduring influence of Trump within the Grand Old Party (GOP), even as he faces numerous legal challenges.

Haley: A Pardon in the Nation’s Best Interest

In her justification for such a drastic action, Haley posited that it would not be in the nation’s best interest for an 80-year-old man to languish in jail. Moreover, she expressed her belief that pardoning Trump would serve as a crucial step towards healing the deep-seated divisions within the country, allowing the nation to move forward and put the tumultuous Trump era behind it. She stated, “A leader needs to think about what’s in the best interest of the country.”

The Trump Factor in GOP Primaries

Despite Haley’s recent surge in GOP primary polls, Trump continues to hold a substantial lead, garnering 63.1% of support compared to Haley’s 10.8% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s 10.6%. This evident Trump factor in the Republican primaries underlines the former president’s continued sway over the party’s base, demonstrating the potential political benefits of aligning with him. In fact, Haley’s repeated assertion of her willingness to pardon Trump could be seen as a strategic move to curry favor with the party’s right-wing factions.

Trump’s Legal Troubles

Trump currently faces four criminal cases, totaling 91 criminal counts. These include two federal indictments by Special Counsel Jack Smith for alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and the purported willful retention of national defense information. Additionally, he is also embroiled in charges in a New York case over hush-money payments and a Georgia RICO case tied to the 2020 election. The potential for a presidential pardon, therefore, could have significant implications on these ongoing legal battles.

