Nikki Haley Faces Pressure to Perform in New Hampshire Primary

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is battling the odds, facing significant pressure from her top fundraisers. The expectation is clear: she needs to compete fiercely or even triumph over Donald Trump in the upcoming New Hampshire primary. This follows her third-place finish in the Iowa caucus. However, the path to victory appears steep, with some fundraisers expressing reservations about her capacity to outdo Trump, who secured over 50% of the vote in Iowa.

Stakes High for Haley in New Hampshire

Among Haley's key fundraisers is New York businessman Andy Sabin, who, alongside others, has voiced doubts about her ability to overcome Trump. Also in her corner is attorney Eric Levine, who is staging a post-New Hampshire fundraising event for Haley. Levine and other backers believe a strong performance in New Hampshire is crucial for Haley's campaign to press onward. For some, a strong performance means trailing Trump by no more than three percentage points in New Hampshire.

Failure to achieve this benchmark could lead affluent donors to consider alternative strategies to counter Trump, including backing third-party efforts. Despite facing multiple federal criminal charges, Trump's popularity remains undiminished, as he continues to lead in the polls. This includes holding a significant lead over Haley in South Carolina.

Haley’s Campaign Spending Outpaces Trump's

In terms of campaign spending, Haley's campaign and allied PAC have invested over $2.6 million in New Hampshire advertising, outpacing Trump's camp, which has spent over $1.2 million. However, despite these financial efforts, some Haley donors are already losing faith. One donor expressed the belief that Trump will secure the Republican nomination and could potentially even defeat President Joe Biden.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Fray

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also feeling the heat. After Haley's third-place finish in the Iowa caucus, DeSantis is ramping up his campaign efforts in New Hampshire. He remains resolute and is swiftly shifting staff to New Hampshire, where he plans to campaign vigorously. DeSantis perceives cracks in Haley's candidacy and anticipates that Trump's upcoming trials could trigger a significant turning point in the race. It is clear that any decision about DeSantis's future will come from the governor himself and his wife.