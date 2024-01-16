Nikki Haley Faces High Stakes in New Hampshire Primary

Pressure is mounting on Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, to deliver a strong performance in the New Hampshire primary against former President Donald Trump. Following a third-place finish in the Iowa caucus, Haley's supporters believe a top finish in New Hampshire is vital for the survival of her campaign. Concerns are raised among her prominent backers who have hinted at possibly shifting their support to Trump should Haley underperform in the looming primary.

Crucial Threshold for Haley

Insiders have revealed that for Haley to retain the support of her wealthy donors, she must finish within three percentage points of Trump in New Hampshire. A failure in achieving this could prompt her donors to explore other alternatives to counter Trump, potentially even supporting a third-party effort.

Trump's Winning Streak

Despite facing numerous federal criminal charges, Trump emerged victorious in the Iowa caucuses with over 50% support and leads the New Hampshire polls by a notable margin. The continued backing for Trump signals a challenging landscape for Haley.

The Battle of Advertising

The financial stakes are high in this contest. Haley and her allied Political Action Committee (PAC) have spent over $26 million on New Hampshire advertising, dwarfing Trump and his PAC's expenditure of over $12 million. However, some donors to Haley's cause are already losing confidence, with one expressing belief that Trump will secure the Republican nomination and potentially defeat President Joe Biden in the general election.

Despite the odds stacked against her, Haley, buoyed by polling at over 30% in New Hampshire, is positioning the nomination contest as a two-person race between her and Trump. The political composition and recent trends in New Hampshire could potentially tip the scales in Haley's favor, but the path to nomination remains fraught with uncertainty.