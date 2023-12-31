en English
Politics

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:18 am EST
On a recent visit to Iowa, former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential hopeful, experienced a momentary mix-up when she confused basketball sensation Caitlin Clark’s name with that of CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Haley was in the state to ramp up her campaign efforts ahead of the forthcoming Iowa caucuses, where she is vying for the Republican party’s second spot behind former President Donald Trump, alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

A Political Game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Haley attended a women’s basketball game at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, accompanied by her son, Nalin. The game featured Iowa’s star player Caitlin Clark, a name Haley unfortunately mispronounced during a rally earlier that day. Despite the gaffe, Haley expressed her enthusiasm for women’s basketball and its players, making reference to her home state’s top-ranked women’s basketball team, the Gamecocks.

Meeting the Iowa Caucus Campaign Trail

During her visit, Haley took the opportunity to mingle with influential figures, including former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad and David Bluder, the husband of the coach. The presidential hopeful also had the chance to address more than 500 people in a series of events across the state. However, her campaign endeavors were overshadowed by a recent controversial incident in New Hampshire, where she left out slavery as a cause of the Civil War during a town hall meeting. This particular issue was not brought up during her Iowa events.

Beyond the Court and the Caucus

While Haley’s visit to Iowa was centered on her campaign, she also took time to appreciate the competitive spirit and talent displayed on the basketball court. Despite her name confusion, Haley’s interest in meeting Caitlin Clark highlighted her admiration for the sport and the athletes. As the caucuses approach, Haley will undoubtedly continue to navigate the political and social landscape of each state, carrying with her the lessons learned from each gaffe and victory.

Politics Sports United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

