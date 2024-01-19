Nikki Haley Counters Trump's Criticisms, Defends Conservative Stance Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

In a move that reveals the sharpening contrasts within the Republican Party, Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has risen to challenge former President Donald Trump's critique of her political stance. The crux of the dispute revolves around Trump's assertion of Haley as 'too moderate', specifically in the context of her position on Social Security and Medicare.

Advertisment

During a recent appearance on 'Fox & Friends', Haley sought to defend her conservative record. She referenced her tenure as a Tea Party governor, a period that saw her implement voter ID laws, pass strict immigration legislation, and enact extensive tax cuts and tort reform. Haley also pointed to her successful efforts to reduce debt during her term.

Notably, Haley's time at the United Nations also came up during her defense. She claimed that her work in this international forum resulted in a $1 billion cut from the UN's budget, further bolstering her conservative credentials.

Countering Trump's Claims

Advertisment

In response to Trump's criticism, Haley stated vehemently that she has never proposed cutting Social Security. This stands in contrast to Trump's own suggestion to raise the retirement age to 70 and his proposal for a gas tax increase. She accused both Trump and the current President, Joe Biden, of lying to the American public and emphasized the urgency of truth in politics.

Despite trailing Trump in the polls ahead of the New Hampshire GOP primary, Haley has taken an aggressive approach in criticizing the former President. She brought up Trump's praise for Chinese President Xi post-COVID and the staggering $8 trillion debt incurred under his administration. She insisted that her criticism is not personal but is instead about 'saving the country' and preventing the media from determining who is considered conservative.

Additionally, Haley highlighted the low voter turnout for Trump in Iowa and expressed optimism for a better performance in the forthcoming New Hampshire primary.