Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State’s GOP Chairman

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, currently running second in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, has been spotlighted by GOP Chairman Chris Ager as a potential winner. Even though she trails behind former President Donald Trump by 21.5 percentage points according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, her active campaign strategies and popular endorsement from New Hampshire’s Republican Governor Chris Sununu are being seen as potential game-changers.

Nikki Haley’s Campaign Gathers Pace

An indication of Haley’s rising popularity in New Hampshire comes from her recent campaign event that drew a crowd of over 300 people before she moved on to Iowa. Haley’s campaign has been characterized by frequent town hall meetings and direct engagement with voters, factors that could significantly influence the outcome of the primary. Two upcoming debates in New Hampshire on January 18 and January 21 will provide further opportunities for Haley to make her mark and potentially sway voter opinions.

Controversy and Scrutiny

Despite the momentum, Haley’s campaign hasn’t been without its controversies. A recent town hall question regarding the Civil War saw Haley initially omit slavery as a cause, a move that drew criticism and later led to her clarification of the stance. This incident has been seized upon by rivals, with accusations of the question being planted by the Biden campaign and Democrats to undermine her. Nonetheless, Haley’s campaign attributes the increased scrutiny to her rise in the polls.

The Unpredictability Factor

While Haley currently stands second in the race, trailing Trump, Ager highlights the unpredictability of the primaries and points to the potential for Haley to surge ahead. The endorsement from Governor Sununu, the controversy, and her active campaigning, all add to the unpredictability of the situation. As the dates of the primary draw closer, the spotlight remains firmly on Haley, with anticipation building around the potential outcomes of the upcoming debates.

