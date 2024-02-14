Nikki Haley Challenges Trump in 2024 Race, Aims to Raise Funds and Rally Support

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, once a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, has broken ranks with the ex-president in a bid to stake her claim in the 2024 presidential race. Speaking candidly, Haley criticized both Trump and current President Joe Biden, describing them as "diminished" figures. The would-be candidate argued that the nation deserves better leadership and expressed her confidence in competing in the GOP nominating fight.

Fundraising in Dallas

This week, Haley is set to attend a fundraiser in Dallas, organized by her associated super PAC, SFA Fund Inc. The event will be hosted by several prominent donors, including real estate developer Harlan Crow, oil and gas producer Ray Lee Hunt, and billionaire Trevor Rees-Jones. This strategic move seeks to bolster her campaign coffers and rally support from influential backers.

Haley's Campaign Message: A Fresh Perspective

Haley's campaign message centers around the need for new, competent leadership. In a not-so-veiled jab at the advanced ages of Trump and Biden, she warned against a campaign between two old men. The 52-year-old candidate emphasized that the country deserves better and expressed her belief in her ability to provide it.

Potential to Outperform Trump in Hypothetical General Election

Haley also pointed to recent polling suggesting she could perform better against President Biden than Trump in a hypothetical general election. This data may serve to strengthen her case among Republican voters who are looking for a candidate with a strong chance of winning in 2024.

As Haley prepares to hold a rally in Dallas on the same day as the fundraiser, her presidential aspirations are coming into sharp focus. With her confident demeanor and fresh perspective, the former U.N. Ambassador is positioning herself as a formidable contender in the GOP nominating fight.

