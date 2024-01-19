Nikki Haley Bars Daily Mail from Campaign Events Amid Infidelity Allegations

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, an anticipated candidate for the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election, has reportedly implemented a ban preventing the Daily Mail from attending her future campaign events. This move is allegedly in response to a report published by the Daily Mail accusing Haley of infidelity towards her husband, Michael Haley.

Advertisment

According to the Daily Mail, Haley is accused of engaging in two extramarital affairs during her gubernatorial campaign.

The paper reported that Will Folks and Larry Marchant, who were part of her campaign, signed affidavits in 2010 asserting that they had sexual relationships with her. These allegations have resurfaced as Haley's presidential campaign gathers momentum for the New Hampshire primary.

Haley's Response

Advertisment

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Haley has yet to respond to the Daily Mail's request for comment. However, in a deflective move, she has reportedly banned the British newspaper from her future campaign events.

The ban comes in the wake of the Daily Mail's report detailing the specific instances and locations of the purported affairs, including Haley's supposed relationships with her communications consultant and a Columbia lobbyist.

The ramifications of these allegations on Haley's presidential campaign are yet to be seen. However, it's worth noting that similar allegations during Haley's 2010 gubernatorial campaign did not deter her from being elected governor.

Later, she even served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Meanwhile, Haley's husband is currently deployed with the National Guard in Africa, and she frequently refers to him on her presidential campaign trail.