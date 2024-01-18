Nikki Haley Adjusts Campaign Plans Amid Family Emergency and Rising Political Challenges

In a twist of events, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ex-United Nations ambassador, has had to alter her campaign schedule due to her father's hospitalization. Haley, a potential presidential contender, was initially slated to participate in several political forums in New Hampshire, a key early-voting state. However, the undisclosed nature of her father's medical condition has necessitated her presence by his side, resulting in the cancellation of her scheduled appearances.

Haley's Stand on Debate Participation

Haley's decision to skip the upcoming debates, unless they feature former President Donald Trump, has resulted in the cancellation of the CNN Republican presidential debate and a subsequent debate at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. This decision follows Haley's lackluster performance in a previous debate and her insistence that her future debate participation will only involve either Donald Trump or Joe Biden. With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ready to participate in both debates, Haley's non-participation has elicited responses from her GOP competitors, including DeSantis who accused her of evading challenging questions.

Potential Impact on Haley's Campaign

Despite ending third in Iowa, Haley's prospects appear more promising in New Hampshire, the next state to vote. Her campaign has been framing the remainder of the primary as a two-person contest between herself and Trump. Haley's decision to avoid the debates and her refusal to entertain voter questions on stage, especially following her inability to identify slavery as a cause of the Civil War, could potentially harm her campaign. A survey of probable New Hampshire primary voters revealed Trump in the lead at 50%, with Haley trailing at 34%, and DeSantis at a distant 5%.

Trump's Attacks on Haley

Trump's campaign has escalated its spending on advertisements in New Hampshire to counter Haley's rising popularity. The former President is hosting events in New Hampshire almost daily leading up to the primary, an indication that his team perceives Haley as a significant threat. A recent CNN poll shows Haley narrowing Trump's lead to single digits in New Hampshire, acquiring 55% of self-identified moderate voters. This development comes amidst Haley facing racially motivated attacks from Trump in the New Hampshire Republican primary, including unfounded claims about her eligibility to run for president.