Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks

Nikki Haley, the Republican presidential candidate for 2024 and former South Carolina governor, has recently been seen shifting her rhetoric on the issue of illegal immigration. Once a voice of compassion towards illegal immigrants, Haley now appears to advocate for stricter measures.

A Shift in Stance

In July 2015, during a panel discussion with the Aspen Institute, Haley’s approach towards illegal immigrants was one of understanding and respect. She implored people to avoid labeling them as ‘criminals’ and instead, deal with the issue with kindness and respect. Acknowledging the frustration associated with illegal immigration, Haley emphasized America’s identity as a nation of immigrants and highlighted the need for a legal framework for managing immigration.

A Harder Stance

However, a recent interview with Breitbart News revealed a significant shift in Haley’s stance. She advocated for a ‘catch and deport’ policy, which would involve immediate deportation of illegal aliens and their non-release into the U.S. interior. Drawing on her parents’ beliefs, Haley suggested that individuals who disregard the law to enter the country are likely to continue flouting the law once inside the U.S. She stressed the urgent need to ‘stop the bleeding’ when it comes to illegal immigration.

Backlash Over Civil War Remarks

Alongside her changing views on immigration, Haley has also faced criticism for her controversial comments on the Civil War. During a town hall event in New Hampshire, Haley was chastised for not initially mentioning slavery when discussing the causes of the Civil War. She later stated that she assumed the role of slavery was a given and began discussing the role of government and individual rights on economic, social, and other fronts. Fellow GOP primary candidate Ron DeSantis criticized Haley for not adequately acknowledging the role slavery played in the Civil War, asserting that she tends to buckle under pressure.