Night Owls, Daylight Saving, and Political Debates: A Multifaceted Look at Sleep, Health, and Politics

Annabel Abbs-Streets, a chronic insomniac, has chosen to embrace her wakefulness at night, finding value in what she terms her 'Night Self.' Her research suggests potential benefits to being awake during the night, a time that can be spent productively instead of in anxious rumination. This revelation prompts us to reevaluate our perceptions of sleep and productivity.

The Debate Over Daylight Saving

Authors Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright advocate for the elimination of daylight saving time, citing its disruptive effect on sleep. The debate on daylight saving time has often been ignored, but its impact on our health and productivity warrants attention and action.

Politics and the Child Tax Credit

Moving into the realm of politics, Alyssa Rosenberg acknowledges pro-life groups for their role in encouraging Congress to improve the child tax credit. This step is seen as a move away from the criticism that pro-life conservatives typically prioritize unborn children over mothers and post-birth support. However, the issue has caused division among conservatives, with some media and think-tank Republicans opposing the expanded credit as welfare. Author Ramesh Ponnuru argues that the credit should be seen as temporary and modest aid for working families rather than welfare.

Criticizing the Health-care System

Finally, the article presents Kate Manne's criticism of the health-care system's treatment of overweight individuals. Manne argues against perceiving fatness as a negative descriptor and points out the healthcare industry's often hostile or negligent attitude towards overweight individuals. She is skeptical of new weight-loss drugs like Wegovy, believing they will perpetuate the notion that fatness is a controllable individual failure rather than addressing the systemic issues at play. This perspective challenges us to reconsider our views on health and the societal factors that influence it.