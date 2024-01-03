en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Niger’s Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Niger’s Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue

Niger’s Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has kickstarted a series of regional consultations in Agadez, Northern Algeria, marking the onset of an ‘inclusive national’ dialogue. The consultations aim to tackle a plethora of issues, primary among them being the determination of the military-initiated transition period.

Consultations: A Forum for Discourse

These consultations serve as a platform for diverse stakeholders to voice their perspectives on key topics slated for discussion in the upcoming national dialogue. The first round of consultations saw the participation of approximately 300 representatives from various sectors. These included elected officials, traditional chiefs, former Tuareg rebels, youth organizations, trade unions, and NGOs. The talks delved into pressing issues such as uranium exploitation, illegal immigration, and security concerns.

The ‘Inclusive National’ Dialogue: A Step Towards Stability

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of this dialogue being consensual and inclusive. The event marked the involvement of various stakeholders – officers from the Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie (CNSP), government members, and traditional and religious leaders. This dialogue is pivotal in shaping Niger’s political future, aiming to foster stability and consensus as the country transitions from military control.

Future Implications

The outcomes of these consultations are expected to be translated into concrete actions and policies, aimed at a more stable and prosperous future. The national dialogue is crucial for restoring civilian rule and easing ECOWAS sanctions, thus shaping Niger’s standing in the international community. The government’s efforts to engage different sectors of society in these consultations underscore the country’s commitment to shaping a democratic future.

0
Africa Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FEWS NET: Tracking Staple Food Prices to Predict Food Insecurity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Echoes of Piracy: From the Maghreb Coast to the Red Sea

By Nimrah Khatoon

Eswatini Banks Hike Fees for 2024: Fintech Poses Competitive Alternative

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Historic Elevation in Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area: Barima Kwaku Dua Ascends Okyeman Twafohene Stool

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CNN Travel Unveils Top 24 Global Destinations for 2024, Angola Makes t ...
@Africa · 25 mins
CNN Travel Unveils Top 24 Global Destinations for 2024, Angola Makes t ...
heart comment 0
Rwanda’s Crop Intensification Programme: Insights from the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Rwanda’s Crop Intensification Programme: Insights from the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023
Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh Honored with Social Impact Award at West African Leadership Summit

By Justice Nwafor

Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh Honored with Social Impact Award at West African Leadership Summit
Exploring Recent Cinema: A Review of ‘Those Who Remain’, ‘I Captain’, ‘Accused’, and ‘The Children of Disaster’ Trilogy

By BNN Correspondents

Exploring Recent Cinema: A Review of 'Those Who Remain', 'I Captain', 'Accused', and 'The Children of Disaster' Trilogy
Zimbabwe Ranks as One of the ‘Best Countries’ in 2023

By Nitish Verma

Zimbabwe Ranks as One of the 'Best Countries' in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
37 seconds
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
45 seconds
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
1 min
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
Carson's Boys Basketball Team Outshines A.L. Brown in a Dominating Performance
2 mins
Carson's Boys Basketball Team Outshines A.L. Brown in a Dominating Performance
Controversial Supreme Court Nomination Sparks Legal Debate in Liberia
2 mins
Controversial Supreme Court Nomination Sparks Legal Debate in Liberia
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations
2 mins
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
3 mins
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
Earl Caldwell: A Journalist's Fight for Freedom and Integrity
3 mins
Earl Caldwell: A Journalist's Fight for Freedom and Integrity
LCCI Responds to President Tinubu's New Year's Address: Praises and Concerns
3 mins
LCCI Responds to President Tinubu's New Year's Address: Praises and Concerns
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
18 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
22 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
53 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app