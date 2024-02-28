Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye Advice Women to Promotes Peace Amid Marital Conflicts

In a significant address at the Conference of Commissioners of State Ministries of Women Affairs held in Abuja, Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye delivered a controversial directive to women, advising them to adopt silence during marital disputes as a strategy to avoid domestic violence and ensure household peace. Kennedy-Ohaneye's remarks have sparked a conversation on conflict resolution in marriages and the broader implications for women's rights and safety in Nigeria.

During her speech, Kennedy-Ohaneye underscored the importance of women maintaining a tranquil home environment, suggesting that refraining from verbal arguments with husbands could significantly reduce the risk of physical assault. This advice is intended to prevent situations that could escalate into violence, potentially leading to injury or death. The minister highlighted the adverse effects of domestic disputes on children and stressed the need for peaceful conflict resolution strategies. However, this guidance has raised eyebrows, with critics arguing that it places an unfair burden on women to manage and silence their grievances for the sake of peace.

Push for Legal Reforms and Transparency

Beyond her advice to women, Kennedy-Ohaneye outlined governmental efforts to address gender and sexual-based offenses more effectively. She announced a call for the implementation of a mobile court system dedicated to handling such cases swiftly and efficiently. This proposal aims to facilitate quicker legal recourse for victims of gender-based violence, a significant step forward in the fight for women's rights in Nigeria. Furthermore, the minister revealed plans to lead a protest to the Minister of Justice to advocate for the enactment of this law, demonstrating a commitment to legislative change.

In response to concerns over the misuse of donor funds for women's empowerment, Kennedy-Ohaneye also announced the launch of an integrity group. This initiative is designed to monitor the allocation and utilization of international aid, ensuring that resources meant to support women's advancement are used transparently and effectively. This move signals a proactive approach to enhancing accountability in women's empowerment programs.

The minister's comments and the proposed legal and institutional reforms open up a crucial dialogue on the role of women in Nigerian society and the systemic challenges they face. While the advice to remain silent in conflicts may be met with skepticism, the push for a mobile court system and increased transparency in funding represents significant steps toward addressing gender inequality and empowering women. As these discussions and reforms unfold, it is essential to consider the diverse perspectives and experiences of Nigerian women, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights protected in the quest for a more equitable society.