Nigeria's Vice President Shettima Expresses Disappointment Over Naira's Depreciation

Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday of expressed his deep disappointment over individuals who mock the depreciating state of the Naira against the US dollar. These sentiments were voiced during an event held in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

In a video released by Symfoni, VP Shettima referred to these individuals as 'clowns.' He criticized those who celebrated on Twitter when the Naira reached a historic low, trading at 1,500 Naira to one US dollar. The Vice President was particularly troubled by the fact that instead of rallying behind the national economy in these challenging times, some people appeared to be deriving pleasure from the potential downfall of Nigeria's economic stability.

Summoning of CBN Governor

As Nigeria wrestles with a depreciating Naira, the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions has summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso. This move was prompted by the alarming state of Nigeria’s economy, particularly the fall of the Naira against the US dollar across various forex markets.

The 10 per cent depreciation of the Naira has had a significant impact on both private and public enterprises in Nigeria. The Senate has expressed concern about the rising inflation index, worsening insecurity, and the daunting economic challenges faced by the nation. The Senate is keenly interested in strategies to address these pressing issues and restore Nigeria's economic stability.

The current economic situation in Nigeria, marked by the depreciation of the Naira, has sparked a range of reactions. While some mock the situation, others, like Vice President Shettima, are deeply concerned and are taking steps to address the situation.