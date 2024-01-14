Nigeria's Vice President Shettima Commitment to Upholding Rights and Fostering Peace

In a defining moment for Nigeria's unity and inclusivity, Vice President Kashim Shettima has made a robust pledge to uphold the rights and freedoms of all citizens, irrespective of their religious and ethnic backgrounds.

This commitment comes during the administration of President Bola Tinubu, who has been entrusted by Nigerians to lead the nation towards a future of peace and prosperity.

Addressing attendees at the 6th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary National Conference and special prayer in Lagos, organized by Jam'iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, Shettima intensified the spotlight on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He pressed on their relevance as a guiding principle for navigating the complexities of a multicultural society, fostering peace and conflict resolution through dialogue, kindness, and tolerance.