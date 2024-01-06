Nigeria’s Supreme Court vs Court of Appeal: Unfolding Tension Over Electoral Disputes

Unprecedented tension ensues in Nigeria’s judicial system as the nation’s Supreme Court and Court of Appeal lock horns over electoral disputes, particularly in regards to governorship elections. This legal drama, unfolding in the public eye, puts the integrity and hierarchy of the nation’s judicial system under scrutiny.

A Clash of Legal Titans

The ongoing conflict between the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal primarily revolves around judgments on electoral disputes. Historically, the Supreme Court has asserted that pre-election matters should not be raised in election tribunals, and that a political party cannot challenge the nomination of another party’s candidate. However, recent rulings from the Court of Appeal, particularly under the leadership of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, have contradicted these principles.

Controversial Judgments Stir the Pot

Notably, in Plateau State, judgments of the Court of Appeal on governorship election disputes have sparked questions about the court’s motives and its respect for the Supreme Court’s authority. The apex court’s stance was reaffirmed during the Anambra State governorship nomination dispute, where it was established that the National Working Committee of a party, not the state chapter, is responsible for nominating candidates.

Public Sentiment Amid Legal Quagmire

The case of Senator Hope Uzodimma’s elevation from fourth to first place in the Imo State governorship election by the Supreme Court under the past Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad remains controversial, especially due to the unresolved issue of double nomination. As the legal drama unfolds, the Nigerian public is watching closely, anxiously awaiting the outcome of this clash of judicial titans that could potentially reshape the country’s electoral jurisprudence.