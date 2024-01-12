en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu’s Election Amid Contested Appeal

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Nigeria’s Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu’s Election Amid Contested Appeal

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has cemented the governance of Cross River State by upholding the election of Governor Bassey Otu, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC). The decision comes in the wake of a contested appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Sandy Onor, challenging the validity of Otu’s victory.

Dismissal of PDP’s Appeal

The apex court dismissed the appeal, labelling it as meritless and a waste of judicial time and resources. The court underlined that the appellants did not allege that Governor Otu forged his certificates, thereby questioning the grounds on which they claimed he was unqualified for the gubernatorial poll. The dismissal of the lawsuit effectively finalizes Bassey Otu’s position as the governor, ensuring the stability of the state’s governance.

Upholding of Otu’s Victory

Bassey Otu, the APC candidate, was declared the winner of the election with a total of 258,619 votes, while Sandy Onor lagged behind with 179,636 votes. Prior to the Supreme Court’s judgment, both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal had upheld Otu’s victory, reinforcing the legitimacy of his electoral triumph.

Significance of the Judgment

This judgment holds significant implications as it concludes the legal dispute over the gubernatorial election in Cross River State. It affirms the authority of the elected governor, dismissing the opposition’s claims, and sets a precedent in the political landscape of Nigeria. The news, reported by an experienced journalist from The PUNCH, marks a pivotal moment in the narrative of Nigerian politics.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
1 min ago
FCTA Launches Demolition of Illegal Structures at Taxi Ranks in Abuja
In a major stride towards enhancing transportation and safety, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Abuja, Nigeria, has initiated the demolition of illegal structures at taxi ranks. The operation aims not only to streamline mass transportation but also to bolster the security of commuters. The demolition activities, which commenced at Area 3 and Banex
FCTA Launches Demolition of Illegal Structures at Taxi Ranks in Abuja
EFCC to Revisit Alleged N70 Billion Money Laundering Case Against Ex-Zamfara Governor
32 mins ago
EFCC to Revisit Alleged N70 Billion Money Laundering Case Against Ex-Zamfara Governor
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
34 mins ago
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
4 mins ago
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment
7 mins ago
Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
9 mins ago
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
1 min
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
2 mins
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
2 mins
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
3 mins
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
3 mins
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
NFL Playoffs: The Race for Super Bowl 58 Begins - A Look at Wild Card Betting Odds
4 mins
NFL Playoffs: The Race for Super Bowl 58 Begins - A Look at Wild Card Betting Odds
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
4 mins
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
4 mins
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
Dream11's User Base Soars to 210 Million Amidst Changes in Gaming Industry
6 mins
Dream11's User Base Soars to 210 Million Amidst Changes in Gaming Industry
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
3 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app