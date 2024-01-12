Nigeria’s Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu’s Election Amid Contested Appeal

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has cemented the governance of Cross River State by upholding the election of Governor Bassey Otu, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC). The decision comes in the wake of a contested appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Sandy Onor, challenging the validity of Otu’s victory.

Dismissal of PDP’s Appeal

The apex court dismissed the appeal, labelling it as meritless and a waste of judicial time and resources. The court underlined that the appellants did not allege that Governor Otu forged his certificates, thereby questioning the grounds on which they claimed he was unqualified for the gubernatorial poll. The dismissal of the lawsuit effectively finalizes Bassey Otu’s position as the governor, ensuring the stability of the state’s governance.

Upholding of Otu’s Victory

Bassey Otu, the APC candidate, was declared the winner of the election with a total of 258,619 votes, while Sandy Onor lagged behind with 179,636 votes. Prior to the Supreme Court’s judgment, both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal had upheld Otu’s victory, reinforcing the legitimacy of his electoral triumph.

Significance of the Judgment

This judgment holds significant implications as it concludes the legal dispute over the gubernatorial election in Cross River State. It affirms the authority of the elected governor, dismissing the opposition’s claims, and sets a precedent in the political landscape of Nigeria. The news, reported by an experienced journalist from The PUNCH, marks a pivotal moment in the narrative of Nigerian politics.