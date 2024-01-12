en English
Law

Nigeria’s Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:00 pm EST
Nigeria’s Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes

The Supreme Court of Nigeria is poised to deliver its rulings on seven states’ electoral disputes concerning governorship elections. The states in question are Lagos, Kano, Plateau, Zamfara, Bauchi, Cross River, and Ebonyi. The outcomes of these cases are eagerly awaited, given the Supreme Court’s final and binding authority. The resolution of these disputes will offer a definitive closure on the governorship elections, shaping the political landscape of the affected states.

Major Cases On The Docket

Among the cases to be decided, two appeals challenge the election of Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Another significant case involves the appeal by Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang against his removal by the Court of Appeal. Each case carries significant political implications, with the outcomes potentially altering the balance of power in their respective states.

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of governors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC). These rulings reflect the Supreme Court’s non-partisan approach toward adjudicating electoral disputes. The court’s decisions have upheld the victories of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu in Lagos, Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi, and Governor Caleb Mutfwang in Plateau. Furthermore, they have set aside lower court decisions in Kano that sacked Governor Yusuf Abba and declared the election inclusive in Zamfara. The court also upheld the election of Governor Francis Nwifuru in Ebonyi, dismissing the appeal by the PDP candidate Ifeanyi Odii.

The Final Verdict

In Nigeria’s political climate, most elections end up in legal battles. The Supreme Court’s rulings represent the final major decisions on the last year’s elections. The court has never overturned a presidential election in Nigeria. Its rulings on these governorship disputes will have a lasting impact, providing a sense of finality and affirming the legitimacy of the governors in their respective states.

Law Nigeria Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

