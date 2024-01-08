en English
Nigeria

Nigeria’s Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
In a landmark judgment, Nigeria’s Supreme Court has affirmed the Federal Government’s exclusive rights over all inland waterways within the country. Overturning any attempts by state governments to regulate the sector, the court has stated that only the Federal Government has the authority to levy and license operators in this sphere.

Case Overview

The ruling emerged from an appeal with the case number SC/CV/17/2018, involving the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Nigerian Maritime Standard and Safety Agency (NMSSA), and the Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, as well as Transport. The court’s decision supports the stance that the control over inland waterways activities is handed exclusively to the Federal Government and implemented through its agencies, specifically NIWA and NMSSA, in alignment with the prevailing legal framework.

Implications of the Ruling

This judgment carries significant implications for the nation’s waterways. It invalidates any efforts by state governments to regulate the sector or impose levies on businesses operating within the inland waterways. The ruling also provides clarity on the regulation of the country’s waterways, reinforcing the federal government’s authority over resource management and maritime activities. The managing director of NIWA expressed optimism about leveraging the ruling to develop the water transportation and tourism sectors for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Legal Team and Argument

The successful appeal was filed in 2018 and prosecuted by a team of lawyers, led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, who is currently the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Fagbemi’s argument, which the court concurred with, was that NIWA is the sole agency responsible for levying, imposing, and charging rates for the use of the declared waters of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

