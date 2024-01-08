Nigeria’s Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways

In a landmark judgment, Nigeria’s Supreme Court has affirmed the Federal Government’s exclusive rights over all inland waterways within the country. Overturning any attempts by state governments to regulate the sector, the court has stated that only the Federal Government has the authority to levy and license operators in this sphere.

Case Overview

The ruling emerged from an appeal with the case number SC/CV/17/2018, involving the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Nigerian Maritime Standard and Safety Agency (NMSSA), and the Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, as well as Transport. The court’s decision supports the stance that the control over inland waterways activities is handed exclusively to the Federal Government and implemented through its agencies, specifically NIWA and NMSSA, in alignment with the prevailing legal framework.

Implications of the Ruling

This judgment carries significant implications for the nation’s waterways. It invalidates any efforts by state governments to regulate the sector or impose levies on businesses operating within the inland waterways. The ruling also provides clarity on the regulation of the country’s waterways, reinforcing the federal government’s authority over resource management and maritime activities. The managing director of NIWA expressed optimism about leveraging the ruling to develop the water transportation and tourism sectors for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Legal Team and Argument

The successful appeal was filed in 2018 and prosecuted by a team of lawyers, led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, who is currently the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Fagbemi’s argument, which the court concurred with, was that NIWA is the sole agency responsible for levying, imposing, and charging rates for the use of the declared waters of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority.