Nigeria’s Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has completed hearings in a pivotal appeal case, brought forward by Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Patrick Tonye-Cole.

The appeal challenges the victory of incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in the gubernatorial election held on March 18, 2023.

The case, presided over by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and a five-member panel of justices, awaits a decision, the date of which remains undisclosed.

Tonye-Cole’s petition seeks to overturn Fubara’s victory on grounds of alleged irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The appeal also questions the legality of Fubara’s continued signing of documents as Rivers State’s Accountant-General post his nomination as a gubernatorial candidate.

The outcome of this case carries significant implications, potentially reshaping the political landscape of Rivers State.