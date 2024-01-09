en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Nigeria’s Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Nigeria’s Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals

In a turn of events that has gripped Nigeria’s political landscape, the nation’s Supreme Court has completed hearings on the appeals surrounding the 2024 Delta State gubernatorial election outcome. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, representing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had been declared the victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with a margin of 120,005 votes over his primary challenger, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Challenging the Governor’s Victory

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party, and the APC filed petitions challenging Oborevwori’s triumph, triggering a thorough examination of the election’s legitimacy. The appellants are urging the Supreme Court to overturn the judgement of the appellate court and question the election results.

Previous Decisions Upholding the Victory

In November, an appellate court upheld Oborevwori’s election, dismissing a petition filed by Omo-Agege, the former Deputy President of the Senate. The three-member tribunal, led by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, concluded that the petition was both unsubstantiated and speculative, lacking in merit.

Supreme Court’s Judgement Pending

As the nation holds its collective breath, the Supreme Court has reserved its judgement on the appeals, promising to communicate the date to all parties involved. This decision could signal a significant shift in Nigeria’s political scene, or uphold the status quo, depending on the outcome.

0
Elections Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
7 mins ago
BJP to Hold Nationwide Rallies, Announces Leadership Changes
In a proactive move to bolster its presence and counter opposition demands, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically planned a series of rallies across the length and breadth of India. The decision was the outcome of a review meeting chaired by the party’s general secretary organization, BL Santhosh, in conjunction with morcha presidents and
BJP to Hold Nationwide Rallies, Announces Leadership Changes
PDP Secures Landmark Victory in Lamgong-Wangchang Constituency
1 hour ago
PDP Secures Landmark Victory in Lamgong-Wangchang Constituency
PDP's Lungten Dorji Wins Panbang Constituency: A Shift in Bhutan's Political Landscape
1 hour ago
PDP's Lungten Dorji Wins Panbang Constituency: A Shift in Bhutan's Political Landscape
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
24 mins ago
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
35 mins ago
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
44 mins ago
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
Latest Headlines
World News
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
26 seconds
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
49 seconds
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
3 mins
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
4 mins
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
4 mins
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
4 mins
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
5 mins
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
Sports Roundup: Athletes Face Disciplinary Actions, Upcoming Matches to Watch
5 mins
Sports Roundup: Athletes Face Disciplinary Actions, Upcoming Matches to Watch
NFL's 'Tush Push' Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname
5 mins
NFL's 'Tush Push' Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app