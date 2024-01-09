Nigeria’s Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals

In a turn of events that has gripped Nigeria’s political landscape, the nation’s Supreme Court has completed hearings on the appeals surrounding the 2024 Delta State gubernatorial election outcome. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, representing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had been declared the victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with a margin of 120,005 votes over his primary challenger, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Challenging the Governor’s Victory

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party, and the APC filed petitions challenging Oborevwori’s triumph, triggering a thorough examination of the election’s legitimacy. The appellants are urging the Supreme Court to overturn the judgement of the appellate court and question the election results.

Previous Decisions Upholding the Victory

In November, an appellate court upheld Oborevwori’s election, dismissing a petition filed by Omo-Agege, the former Deputy President of the Senate. The three-member tribunal, led by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, concluded that the petition was both unsubstantiated and speculative, lacking in merit.

Supreme Court’s Judgement Pending

As the nation holds its collective breath, the Supreme Court has reserved its judgement on the appeals, promising to communicate the date to all parties involved. This decision could signal a significant shift in Nigeria’s political scene, or uphold the status quo, depending on the outcome.