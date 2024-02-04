Nigeria's Supreme Council for Shariah Demands Transparency on Religious Terrorism Financing

The recent revelation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria regarding the involvement of religious organizations in funding insurgency and laundering money for terrorists has sent shockwaves across the country.

This disclosure has prompted the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) to call upon the EFCC to publicly expose the religious organization allegedly involved in these illicit activities. The gravity of the situation, as expressed by the SCSN, demands immediate clarification and decisive action to address the concerning link between religious groups and insurgency.

EFCC Unravels Dark Underbelly of Insurgency Financing

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, made these revelations during a dialogue on "Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption," where he disclosed that substantial amounts of money, including N7 billion, had been traced to a specific religious body, raising serious concerns about potential fund misappropriation jeopardizing national security.

The SCSN's response underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for transparency and accountability to safeguard the integrity and peace of religious institutions. The council's call for the EFCC to publish the list of all sponsors involved in criminal activities reflects broader concerns about terrorism financing and the imperative of taking legal action against those complicit in undermining national security.

Religious Institutions under Scrutiny

The EFCC's findings have shed light on the extent to which religious organizations have become embroiled in financial crimes, particularly money laundering for terrorist groups. This poses a significant challenge not only to law enforcement agencies but also to the broader societal fabric, as it raises questions about the misuse of funds and the potential exploitation of religious structures for illicit activities.

The SCSN's demand for public disclosure and decisive action aligns with the broader imperative of combating terrorism financing and upholding the principles of accountability and security. By urging the EFCC to unmask the religious organizations suspected of sponsoring terrorism, the council is advocating for a proactive and transparent approach to addressing the nexus between religious groups and insurgency.