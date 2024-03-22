Nigeria's States Owe FG N1.7tn in Budget Loans: NEC's Economic Strategies Unveiled

Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) find themselves in a financial bind, owing the federal government a staggering N1.72 trillion in budget support facilities. This financial revelation came to light during the 140th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. The disclosure, made by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, underscores the financial challenges facing state governments and the measures being taken to address them.

Financial Overview and Debt Breakdown

In an effort to help state governments meet their financial obligations, the Muhammadu Buhari administration approved a fresh N656 billion Bridge Financing Facility for the 36 states in 2021. Despite these interventions, the FCT owes N49.11 billion, with each state carrying an equal share of the debt burden, cumulatively amounting to N1.72 trillion. The federal government ceased providing budget support loans in July 2023, partly due to an increase in the federation's revenues. Additionally, the accounts presented included the excess crude account standing at $473.754.57, the Stabilisation Account at N33.808 billion, and the Natural Resources Account at N113.925 billion.

Strategic Interventions and Committees

The NEC meeting also spotlighted the efforts of various ad hoc committees addressing critical national concerns. Notably, the NEC ad hoc committee on crude oil theft prevention and control, led by Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma, showcased deploying advanced technologies for data collection in combating oil theft. Meanwhile, the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, presented an update on the NEC ad hoc committee on Economic Affairs, established to forge a roadmap for tackling economic issues at both national and sub-national levels.

Future Directions and Economic Initiatives

The meeting highlighted the initiation of the $617 million i-DICE programme across states, aimed at economic diversification and innovation. Furthermore, the Special Agro Industrial Processing Zones programme is set to commence, with 27 states showing interest. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to mitigate economic challenges and foster sustainable growth across Nigeria.

As Nigeria navigates these financial and economic challenges, the NEC's proactive measures and strategic interventions offer a beacon of hope. The collaborative efforts between the federal and state governments, along with the implementation of innovative programs, are crucial steps towards securing a more stable and prosperous future for the nation.