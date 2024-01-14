Nigeria's Shi'ite Members Commemorate Iran's Soleimani, Criticize US Role in Assassination

On the second anniversary of the killings of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi military leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, hundreds of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also identified as Shi'ites, made their anger and grief known on the streets of Abuja. Their protest was a vivid demonstration of the global ripple effects of the assassinations carried out under the command of former US President Donald Trump.

The Shi'ite protesters expressed their resentment by setting fire to the flags of the United States and Israel. Their actions were a symbolic response to the powers they hold responsible for the deaths of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, whom they honored as 'global martyrs'. The demonstration served as a reminder of the enduring tensions in the wake of the assassinations, as well as the complex nature of international politics.

Remembering the Contributions of Soleimani and al-Muhandis

Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara, representing the IMN, stated that the protests were a commemoration of the martyrdom of Soleimani and al-Muhandis and an acknowledgment of their contributions to peace in the Middle East. Soleimani was attributed with mobilizing the Iraqi and Syrian people, forming national armies, and liberating regions from ISIS. His loss has been felt not only in his home country but also across the region and beyond.

The assassinations have been widely criticized internationally. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif labeled the act as 'international terrorism'. The US and European media have also acknowledged the strategic importance of Soleimani, often casting the US in a negative light regarding regional stability. The Abuja demonstrations reflect these sentiments, serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions and the potential for further unrest.