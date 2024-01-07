Nigeria’s SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness

On a recent visit by the Mbatiav Community of Gboko Local Government Area to his residence in Makurdi, Senator George Akume, presently the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Nigeria, reinforced his dedication to peace and forgiveness. With a non-confrontational approach to politics, the Senator, despite acknowledging some political adversaries wishing him harm, holds firm to his conviction of not desiring ill for others and is a firm advocate of forgiving easily.

Akume’s Political Philosophy

Senator Akume attributes his political ascent and success to this forgiving nature, which he believes is reciprocated by divine forgiveness for his own shortcomings. His belief in the principles of peace, forgiveness, and non-confrontation sets him apart in the often turbulent arena of politics.

(Read Also: Nigeria in Focus: A Roundup of Recent Events)

Akume’s Relationship with the Mbatiav Community

The Senator acknowledged the unwavering support he has received throughout his political journey from the Mbatiav community. He encouraged them to pray for President Ahmed Tinubu’s success, particularly focusing on his mission to transform Nigeria and alleviate poverty. The relationship between Akume and the Mbatiav community is indicative of the deep-rooted support networks that often influence politics in Nigeria.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s Fight Against Poverty: Harnessing Innovation and Empowering Youth)

Support and Prayers for Senator Akume

Aondona Dajoh, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, offered prayers for Akume’s health and political progress. Chief Ijiir Tarzoho, the traditional ruler, endorsed Akume’s appointment as SGF and articulated his community’s need for further governmental support and appointments. He highlighted the need for the establishment of a Cement Factory, citing the abundance of raw materials in the area. This request underscores the ongoing challenges that local communities face and their reliance on political leaders for support.

Throughout the visit, the local APC Chairman, Hon. Basil Yina, expressed his confidence in the elimination of opposition parties in Gboko by 2027. He credited this anticipated political shift to Akume’s leadership, highlighting the Senator’s significant influence in the region.

Read More