Nigeria’s Rivers State Recognizes New Speaker Amid Political Tensions

The Rivers State Government in Nigeria has marked a significant political shift within their legislature by recognizing Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaehwule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly. This acknowledgment came to light during the New Year celebrations at the Rivers State Government House. Amaehwule’s name was listed as the Speaker in the program of the Rivers State Banquet, thus officiating his role within the government.

Political Tensions Leading to Acceptance

Leading up to this development, the state had been embroiled in political tension fueled by the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, former Governor Nyesom Wike. The situation escalated when Amaehwule, a staunch Wike loyalist, initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara. In retaliation, Fubara refused to acknowledge Amaehwule as the Speaker and instigated legal proceedings against him and 26 other lawmakers who had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Resignation and Recognition

The official recognition of Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaehwule as the Speaker followed the resignation of the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie. Ehie’s resignation is likely to lead to the dismissal of his case against Amaehwule in the Rivers State High Court, further solidifying Amaehwule’s position as the Speaker. This decision is viewed as a significant move towards acceptance and political stability within the Rivers State government.

Presidential Intervention and Settlement

The political crisis began to deescalate following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, which led to the dropping of impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara. As part of a Presidential Resolution, Governor Siminalayi Fubara officially recognized Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaehwule as the Speaker of the House of Assembly. This recognition was further included in the terms of a settlement deal, which also entailed the payment of salaries and allowances to pro-Wike lawmakers and permitted the Amaehwule-led lawmakers to choose their seating arrangements for their plenary sessions.

In light of these events, the recognition of Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaehwule as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly marks a significant development in the political landscape of Rivers State, with hopes of a prosperous future for the state.