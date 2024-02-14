Nigerian Lawmakers Propose Switch to Parliamentary System for Efficiency

In a bid to modernize governance and reduce costs, Nigerian lawmakers are pushing for a constitutional amendment to transition from the current presidential system to the parliamentary system. This significant move, spearheaded by the Senate, aims to foster robust policy debates and streamline governmental processes.

The Nigerian Senate has constituted the 1999 Constitution Amendment Committee, a 45-member panel chaired by Sen. Jubrin Barau, tasked with reviewing and amending specific aspects of the Constitution to better align with contemporary realities. This committee, which includes representatives from all states and geo-political zones, will be inaugurated on Feb. 20 to address motions and resolutions related to the constitution amendment.

A Return to the Parliamentary System: Reducing Costs and Fostering Debate

The proposed transition to the parliamentary system is aimed at reducing the cost of governance and promoting more robust policy debates. This system was last used in Nigeria during the First Republic, from 1960 to 1963, when the federal legislature was known as the Parliament of Nigeria and consisted of the Head of State, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. The House of Representatives was the dominant chamber, with regional parliaments having similar chambers.

During the First Republic, the Speaker of the House of Representatives was Ibrahim Jalo Waziri, and the President of the Senate was Nwafor Orizu. The Prime Minister was Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, and there were 305 Members of Parliament and 12 senators. This system, though short-lived, provided a foundation for the current push towards a more efficient and cost-effective governance model.