Nigeria’s President Tinubu Proposes Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means Revenue

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has made a significant move by submitting a proposal to the Senate, seeking approval for the securitization of the balance of Ways and Means revenue in the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). The balance, currently standing at N7.3 trillion as of December 2023, is largely attributed to domestic debt servicing.

Securitization: A Strategic Move

President Tinubu’s request is rooted in the provisions of section 38 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007. As per this Act, the CBN is empowered to grant temporary advances to the Federal Government in cases of a temporary deficiency of budget revenue, provided such overdrafts do not exceed five percent of the previous year’s government revenue. The President argues that securitizing the Ways and Means advance is a strategic move necessary before the year ends.

The Anticipated Benefits

The President has highlighted several benefits that securitization will offer. Chief among them is a reduction in debt service costs. The interest rate for the securitized Ways and Means will be set at nine percent compared to the previous three percent. This differential would result in substantial savings that could be used to reduce the budget deficit. Furthermore, securitizing Ways and Means advances will improve debt transparency as these advances would then be included in public debt statistics.

Senate Approval

President Tinubu’s request received prompt attention, with the Senate approving the securitization of the outstanding debit balance of N7.3 trillion. This approval paves the way for the issuance of debt securities by the Federal Government to the Central Bank. The terms outlined by the Debt Management Office specify a 40-year tenor, a 5% interest rate, and a 3-year moratorium on principal repayments. The President has urged the Senate to consider and approve the securitization, emphasizing its potential benefits and the necessity of action before the year’s end.