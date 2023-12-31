en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Nigeria’s President Tinubu Proposes Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means Revenue

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:22 pm EST
Nigeria’s President Tinubu Proposes Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means Revenue

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has made a significant move by submitting a proposal to the Senate, seeking approval for the securitization of the balance of Ways and Means revenue in the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). The balance, currently standing at N7.3 trillion as of December 2023, is largely attributed to domestic debt servicing.

Securitization: A Strategic Move

President Tinubu’s request is rooted in the provisions of section 38 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007. As per this Act, the CBN is empowered to grant temporary advances to the Federal Government in cases of a temporary deficiency of budget revenue, provided such overdrafts do not exceed five percent of the previous year’s government revenue. The President argues that securitizing the Ways and Means advance is a strategic move necessary before the year ends.

The Anticipated Benefits

The President has highlighted several benefits that securitization will offer. Chief among them is a reduction in debt service costs. The interest rate for the securitized Ways and Means will be set at nine percent compared to the previous three percent. This differential would result in substantial savings that could be used to reduce the budget deficit. Furthermore, securitizing Ways and Means advances will improve debt transparency as these advances would then be included in public debt statistics.

Senate Approval

President Tinubu’s request received prompt attention, with the Senate approving the securitization of the outstanding debit balance of N7.3 trillion. This approval paves the way for the issuance of debt securities by the Federal Government to the Central Bank. The terms outlined by the Debt Management Office specify a 40-year tenor, a 5% interest rate, and a 3-year moratorium on principal repayments. The President has urged the Senate to consider and approve the securitization, emphasizing its potential benefits and the necessity of action before the year’s end.

0
Economy Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zambia Aims for 7-12% GDP Growth and Digital Transformation to Combat Poverty

By Hadeel Hashem

ChatGPT and the Evolution of Financial Terminology

By BNN Correspondents

Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation's Economic Boom

By Muhammad Jawad

Province Diversifies Debt Portfolio, Establishes Future Fund Amidst Rising Interest Rates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024 ...
@Economy · 50 mins
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
2023 Western Economies: Cautious Optimism Amid Inflation and High Living Cost

By Hadeel Hashem

2023 Western Economies: Cautious Optimism Amid Inflation and High Living Cost
US Economy Defies Predicted Recession: A Surprising Turn of Events

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

US Economy Defies Predicted Recession: A Surprising Turn of Events
Taiwan’s Lodging and Food/Beverage Sector Sees Record Job Opening Rates

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan's Lodging and Food/Beverage Sector Sees Record Job Opening Rates
Fisker Ocean SUV’s Hefty Price Increase Shakes Up the Market

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fisker Ocean SUV's Hefty Price Increase Shakes Up the Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview
54 seconds
Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
17 mins
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
17 mins
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
18 mins
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
18 mins
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
21 mins
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
21 mins
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
24 mins
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
24 mins
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
2 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
7 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
8 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
9 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app