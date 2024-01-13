en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Security and Overhauled School-Feeding Program

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Nigeria’s President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Security and Overhauled School-Feeding Program

In a recent meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu unveiled plans to strengthen national security through the deployment of specialized forest guards. These units, armed with advanced technology and weaponry, will concentrate on safeguarding the country’s solid minerals and marine economic sectors.

Securing Nigeria’s Rich Resources

President Tinubu stressed the significance of policies designed with inclusivity, ownership, and sustainability at their core. He proposed the formation of marine and mineral police units to protect critical resources such as gold, a component crucial to Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves.

The President urged his party’s governors, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to place national interests above political allegiances and strive for Nigerian unity. He highlighted the nation’s wealth in human and natural resources, arguing that Nigeria should not grapple with deficiencies in infrastructure, education, or health services.

Revamping the Financial System and School-Feeding Program

Tinubu called for a revamp of the financial system to boost inclusivity and efficiency. His vision includes an improved framework for the school-feeding program, designed to tackle the issue of out-of-school children and spur investments in the agricultural sector, particularly livestock and dairy.

He praised the former Kano State governor and APC chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for his prepared proposal for the program.

Collaborative Policy Design and Implementation

The Imo State Governor and PGF chairman, Hope Uzodinma, thanked the president for his collaborative approach to policy design and implementation and for the financial support provided to the states. This collaborative approach underscores the President’s commitment to working closely with governors to ensure the successful implementation of national policies and programs.

With these directives, President Tinubu has set a path for a more secure and inclusive Nigeria, addressing pressing issues such as security, education, and the economy.

0
Nigeria Politics Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
51 mins ago
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
In the world of women’s football, the Nigeria U17 girls’ team, the Flamingos, are gearing up to embark on their journey towards qualification for the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. Their first battle will be against the Central African Republic, marking the commencement of an intense period of qualification rounds. Flamingos’ Squad and Schedule
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
Omas Rings in 2024 with New Film 'The Charm'
1 hour ago
Omas Rings in 2024 with New Film 'The Charm'
DOAM Foundation Gears Up for 13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
1 hour ago
DOAM Foundation Gears Up for 13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Alleged Kidnapper Posing as Scavenger Apprehended in Akure
1 hour ago
Alleged Kidnapper Posing as Scavenger Apprehended in Akure
Notorious Nigerian Cult Groups Pledge Peace, Issue Apologies to Remoland's Paramount Ruler
1 hour ago
Notorious Nigerian Cult Groups Pledge Peace, Issue Apologies to Remoland's Paramount Ruler
Anthony Adoki's New Single 'Arise For Me': A Blend of Cultures and Spirituality
1 hour ago
Anthony Adoki's New Single 'Arise For Me': A Blend of Cultures and Spirituality
Latest Headlines
World News
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
6 seconds
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
18 seconds
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
18 seconds
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
2 mins
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
3 mins
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
3 mins
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
Indiana Triumphs Over Minnesota in Thrilling Basketball Face-off
3 mins
Indiana Triumphs Over Minnesota in Thrilling Basketball Face-off
Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off
4 mins
Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app