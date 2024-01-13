Nigeria’s President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Security and Overhauled School-Feeding Program

In a recent meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu unveiled plans to strengthen national security through the deployment of specialized forest guards. These units, armed with advanced technology and weaponry, will concentrate on safeguarding the country’s solid minerals and marine economic sectors.

Securing Nigeria’s Rich Resources

President Tinubu stressed the significance of policies designed with inclusivity, ownership, and sustainability at their core. He proposed the formation of marine and mineral police units to protect critical resources such as gold, a component crucial to Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves.

The President urged his party’s governors, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to place national interests above political allegiances and strive for Nigerian unity. He highlighted the nation’s wealth in human and natural resources, arguing that Nigeria should not grapple with deficiencies in infrastructure, education, or health services.

Revamping the Financial System and School-Feeding Program

Tinubu called for a revamp of the financial system to boost inclusivity and efficiency. His vision includes an improved framework for the school-feeding program, designed to tackle the issue of out-of-school children and spur investments in the agricultural sector, particularly livestock and dairy.

He praised the former Kano State governor and APC chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for his prepared proposal for the program.

Collaborative Policy Design and Implementation

The Imo State Governor and PGF chairman, Hope Uzodinma, thanked the president for his collaborative approach to policy design and implementation and for the financial support provided to the states. This collaborative approach underscores the President’s commitment to working closely with governors to ensure the successful implementation of national policies and programs.

With these directives, President Tinubu has set a path for a more secure and inclusive Nigeria, addressing pressing issues such as security, education, and the economy.