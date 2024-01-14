Nigeria’s President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade

In a sweeping move to uphold accountability within his administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has suspended two key officials amidst allegations of financial impropriety. Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and Hajiya Halima Shehu,

National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), are under investigation for alleged misconduct.

Initiating what has been termed a crusade against graft, President Tinubu has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate allegations of misappropriation of funds within the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This directive is a follow-up to the suspension of Dr. Edu from her office, effective immediately. The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has also been put on a six-week suspension to facilitate an unimpeded investigation.