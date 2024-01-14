en English
Nigeria

Nigeria’s President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Nigeria’s President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade

In a sweeping move to uphold accountability within his administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has suspended two key officials amidst allegations of financial impropriety. Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and Hajiya Halima Shehu,

National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), are under investigation for alleged misconduct.

Initiating what has been termed a crusade against graft, President Tinubu has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate allegations of misappropriation of funds within the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This directive is a follow-up to the suspension of Dr. Edu from her office, effective immediately. The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has also been put on a six-week suspension to facilitate an unimpeded investigation.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

