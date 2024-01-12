en English
Nigeria

Nigeria’s President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:02 pm EST
In a move that has sent ripples across Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape, President Bola Tinubu has announced the suspension of all Social Investment Programmes managed by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). The sweeping suspension, set to last six weeks, includes pivotal initiatives such as the N-Power program, which provides skill development and job opportunities to young Nigerians, and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, aimed at improving nutritional status and school attendance among the country’s youth.

Roots of the Suspension

The decision to halt NSIPA’s activities stems from allegations of malfeasance within the agency. Operational lapses and irregularities surrounding payments to beneficiaries have raised concerns, prompting a deeper investigation into the agency’s practices. A ministerial panel has been established to examine NSIPA’s operations thoroughly and propose necessary reforms. The suspension also ties into accusations of financial misconduct and money laundering with the EFCC announcing the recovery of approximately N39.8 billion out of the alleged N44.8 billion misappropriated from government accounts.

A Shockwave Through Welfare Programs

The suspension of these programs is a significant alteration to Nigeria’s social welfare landscape. The N-Power Program, Conditional Cash Transfer Program, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program, and Home Grown School Feeding Program all fall under NSIPA’s administration. These initiatives have played an instrumental role in addressing issues such as unemployment and malnutrition among the Nigerian populace, making the impact of their suspension potentially far-reaching.

Political Repercussions and Public Response

The decision to suspend the programs is likely to attract both public and political commentary. President Tinubu, who came into power promising to crack down on corruption, now faces the task of navigating the fallout of this suspension. The controversy also involves the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, with an ongoing EFCC investigation into the involvement of second-generation banks in illicit fund transfers designated for poverty alleviation and other government intervention programs.

As the country waits for the outcome of the investigations and the suggested reforms, the question is how this suspension will affect the beneficiaries and the broader society. The implications for the people who rely on these programs for sustenance and opportunities are yet to be seen. This episode serves as a stark reminder of the intertwined nature of politics and social welfare and the delicate balance needed to maintain trust and progress in both arenas.

Nigeria Politics Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

