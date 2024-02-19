Subscribe

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Returns from African Union Summit

President Bola Tinubu returns from AU Summit after being named AU Health Champion. He stresses the importance of global collaboration to tackle health challenges and strengthens ties with Brazil. Nigeria is also preparing to host the African Central Bank.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Returns from AU Summit 2024: Tackling Health Challenges and Strengthening International Relations

On February 19, 2024, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu made his return from the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The summit concluded with President Tinubu being honored as the AU Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership, highlighting his contributions towards enhancing healthcare delivery within the African Union.

During the summit, President Tinubu, in his newfound role as AU Health Champion, underlined the importance of effective global collaboration to tackle health challenges. Emphasizing on the need for meaningful partnerships, Tinubu projected a vision of a united front against health crises that plague our world.

Deepening Bilateral Relations with Brazil

While the AU summit was in progress, President Tinubu seized the opportunity to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The talks were concentrated on strengthening trade, commercial, and cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil. This meeting underscores Nigeria's earnest efforts in fostering international relationships and exploring collaborative opportunities beyond the African continent.

President Tinubu also communicated Nigeria's readiness to host the African Central Bank. This move signifies the administration's focus on critical sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture to ensure economic prosperity and welfare for Nigerian citizens.

President Bola Tinubu's return from the AU summit marks a significant step in Nigeria's active participation in the international arena. The nation's commitment to health, economic development, and international cooperation is evident in the President's engagements during the summit. As the newly appointed AU Health Champion, Tinubu's role will be instrumental in shaping the future of health policies and collaborations within the African Union and beyond.

