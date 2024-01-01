Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu Announces New National Living Wage for 2024

In a recent New Year message, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria announced the Federal Government’s plan to implement a new national living wage in 2024.

The decision is aimed at improving the economic well-being of the country’s poor, vulnerable, and working-class citizens, and is described as both economically sensible and morally and politically correct.

Progress and Plans for Economic Recovery

President Tinubu outlined the government’s achievements over the past seven months of 2023, which have focused on laying the groundwork for economic recovery.

The President expressed the administration’s commitment to accelerate service delivery across various sectors, emphasizing the importance of stable electricity supply in this endeavor.

Recently, an agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was signed to expedite the Siemens Energy power project, aimed at enhancing the National grid.

Revitalizing Local Refining and Addressing Food Security

Additionally, the government is gearing up to restart local refining of petroleum products. The Port Harcourt Refinery and the Dangote Refinery are expected to be fully operational in 2024, which will boost the country’s self-sufficiency in petroleum products.

On the agricultural front, the administration plans to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmland for staple crops as a measure to address food security and affordability. Already, dry season farming has been initiated in Jigawa State.

Improving Business Environment and Prioritizing National Defense

President Tinubu also mentioned efforts to improve the business environment and attract investment. He further noted that areas such as national defense, job creation, and poverty reduction would be prioritized in the 2024 budget.

The President vowed to confront any hindrances to business competitiveness and pledged to establish Nigeria as a prime location for investment.