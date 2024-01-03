en English
Elections

Nigeria’s Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Nigeria’s Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?

Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) leader, Daniel Bwala, during his appearance on Channels Television’s program Politics Today, forecasted the continuation of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure for another eight years. Bwala’s prediction hinges on the current state of disarray within the opposition parties, with the Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) facing internal crises, allegedly fanned by the President.

Opposition in Chaos

While the current ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), continues to strengthen its hold on the nation, the opposition faces numerous obstacles. The Labour Party and the NNPP struggle with internal conflicts, which Bwala attributes to the APC’s actions under the leadership of President Tinubu. In an era where unity is crucial for a robust opposition, these parties face a daunting task to rally around a common cause.

(Read Also: Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers’ Mess)

Coalition: The Path to Counterbalance

Bwala emphasized the urgent need for a united front against the APC. He believes that a coalition formed by the opposition parties can present a formidable challenge to the APC’s reign. This coalition, according to Bwala, will be substantial enough to address the internal disruptions within the opposition and ensure their readiness for the 2027 general elections.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments)

A Tumultuous Political Landscape

Recent events have further complicated the political scenario in Nigeria. The PDP in Ondo state suspended its chairman, Fatai Adams, accusing him of indulging in anti-party activities. This development has escalated the intra-party crisis, particularly ahead of the upcoming bye-election for the Akoko Northwest/Akoko Northeast federal constituency seat. On top of that, 63 PDP chieftains in Idanre LGA have defected to the APC, and security forces have intervened at the PDP secretariat in Ondo to prevent a planned protest by PDP youths.

With the current political climate, a strong coalition seems to be the only viable solution for the opposition to challenge the APC’s dominance. As the country gears up for the 2027 general elections, the role of this coalition becomes even more critical. Its formation and success will determine whether Bwala’s prediction of President Tinubu’s eight-year reign comes to fruition or is defied by the power of unity.

Elections Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

