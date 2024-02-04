Nigeria's Political Landscape Shifts as INEC Prepares for Guma 1 Bye-Election

In the heart of Nigeria, the political landscape shifts subtly as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sets the stage for a consequential bye-election in the Guma 1 state constituency of Benue State. This significant event unfolds to fill a vacant position in the state assembly, a void created after the former incumbent exited to serve as a commissioner in the cabinet of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Terkaa Andyar, the Public Relations Officer for INEC in Makurdi, confirmed the meticulous logistical preparations for the impending election. According to Andyar, all non-sensitive materials required for the election have been dispatched to the local government area, and sensitive materials are on their way. The commission has also deployed over 400 ad-hoc staff members, ensuring a seamless facilitation of the election process.

Ensuring Security

Not leaving anything to chance, INEC has convened meetings with security chiefs to ensure robust security measures are in place for the duration of the election. The commission's approach underscores its commitment to a secure, free, and fair electoral process.

While the Guma 1 bye-election is in the spotlight, a slew of other bye-elections are also scheduled to take place in an array of states across Nigeria. These include Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Jigawa, Katsina, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Zamfara. These bye-elections not only fill vacant positions but also reflect the dynamic nature of Nigeria's political landscape.

The recent Guma 1 State Constituency bye-election saw the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Terwase Uche, declared the winner after securing a total of 5,289 votes. The election witnessed five political parties fielding candidates, with INEC and the Police Commissioner assuring measures were in place for a free and fair exercise. The successful completion of the election attests to INEC's strategic planning and the resilience of Nigeria's democratic process.