Nigeria’s Political Landscape Set for Transformation as Prominent Politicians Plan Mega Party

Three prominent Nigerian politicians, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, have reportedly agreed to form a mega party in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

According to political economist Professor Pat Utomi, this strategic move aims to challenge the current political landscape marked by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decision is seen as a major shift in the Nigerian political scene, signaling preparations for the upcoming electoral contest.

The formation of this new political entity is expected to amalgamate the individual political strengths and followers of Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso. By uniting under a single banner, they aim to consolidate their support base and present a unified front to the electorate.

This move is seen as a response to the political dynamics that characterized previous elections, where vote division among multiple parties often diluted the opposition’s impact. The name of the mega party is yet to be unveiled.