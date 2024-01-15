en English
Nigeria

Nigeria’s Political Landscape Set for Transformation as Prominent Politicians Plan Mega Party

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
Nigeria's Political Landscape Set for Transformation as Prominent Politicians Plan Mega Party

Three prominent Nigerian politicians, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, have reportedly agreed to form a mega party in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

According to political economist Professor Pat Utomi, this strategic move aims to challenge the current political landscape marked by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decision is seen as a major shift in the Nigerian political scene, signaling preparations for the upcoming electoral contest.

The formation of this new political entity is expected to amalgamate the individual political strengths and followers of Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso. By uniting under a single banner, they aim to consolidate their support base and present a unified front to the electorate.

This move is seen as a response to the political dynamics that characterized previous elections, where vote division among multiple parties often diluted the opposition’s impact. The name of the mega party is yet to be unveiled.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Nigeria

