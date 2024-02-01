Police Tighten Security for Elections, Ban VIP Aides Near Polls

The Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, announced the enforcement of stringent security measures ahead of the run-off and bye-elections in 26 states slated for February 3, 2024. The measures are set to ensure the peaceful conduct of the democratic process, underscoring the country's commitment to electoral integrity.

According to a statement released by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, vehicular movement will be restricted from midnight to 6 p.m. on the election day. Exemptions have been made for essential services, including Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, accredited media personnel, and emergency responders, who are integral to the smooth operation of the elections.

Furthermore, the IGP has issued a ban on VIP security aides at polling stations and prohibited state security outfits from participating in election security. This unprecedented move is aimed at preventing potential interference in the electoral process, ensuring that the voting environment remains impartial and secure.

Preparedness for the Elections

Illustrative of the meticulous preparation, the Sokoto State command of the Nigerian Police Force has planned to deploy 15 personnel to each of the affected 46 polling units. This means a total of 690 police personnel will be spread across the state to maintain peace and order during the elections. This arrangement was confirmed by the Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, who expressed optimism about the collaboration with the police force and other security agents in promoting free, fair, and credible elections.

IGP Egbetokun called on the citizens to engage responsibly during the elections, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace for a successful democratic process. He also warned of legal consequences for anyone found causing disruptions or attempting to compromise the electoral process. To ensure easy reporting of suspicious activities, the police force has made available phone numbers, social media handles, and an email address, keeping communication channels open for the public.