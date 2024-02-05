Ondo State Government Allocates Over N1.3 Billion for Fuel in 2024 Budget

The Ondo State Government has ratified a 2024 budget, allocating a remarkable sum of over N1.3 billion for fuel expenses. This expenditure includes fuel for generators and motor vehicles, reflecting the state's ongoing energy challenges and the necessity of alternative power solutions. A specific breakdown of the allocation reveals N379,032,200 dedicated to motor vehicle fuel costs and a staggering N970,154,937.50 set aside for plant/generator fuel costs.

However, the costs beyond energy also command attention. The state government has earmarked N743 million for refreshments and meals, an allocation that underscores the importance of hospitality in governmental operations. Furthermore, the budget outlines N1.54 billion for welfare packages, indicating a concern for employee well-being and morale. Lastly, a sizeable N2.09 billion has been allocated for conflict/dispute management - a clear signal of the government's commitment to maintaining peace and resolving tensions.

Transition of Power and Budget Approval

This budget announcement comes on the heels of a significant transition in the state's political landscape. The immediate past governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, passed away in December 2023. Following his demise, his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was sworn in as the substantive governor. It was Aiyedatiwa who signed the budget into law on December 29, 2023. Initially, the new governor had presented a budget of N384.5 billion to the Assembly. However, after deliberations, the budget was increased and ultimately passed at N395.257 billion.

As the new governor, Aiyedatiwa seems to be taking decisive steps. He has recently proposed six names to the state house of assembly for confirmation as commissioners.