Nigeria’s Ogun State Police Command Rescues Kidnapped Pregnant Woman

In a significant stride towards the bolstering of security in Nigeria, the Ogun State Police Command successfully rescued a pregnant woman who was kidnapped on Christmas Day in Ijebu-North Local Government Area. The woman was abducted by six armed assailants in front of her residence, prompting an exhaustive search operation by a combined team of police officers, So-Safe Corps, Amotekun, and other security personnel. The victim was found and immediately transported to a hospital for treatment, considering the physical and emotional trauma she endured.

Security Forces’ Prompt Response

The swift response and coordinated efforts of the Ogun State Police Command, the So-Safe Corps, Amotekun, and others led to the successful rescue of the woman. The incident has highlighted the increasing trend of kidnappers focusing on rural areas, underscoring the necessity for robust internal security measures in these regions. The Police Public Relations Officer urged community leaders to take the initiative in ensuring the security of their communities.

Police Command’s Commitment to Eradicate Criminal Activities

The Ogun State Police Command, under the stewardship of Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alamutu, has vowed to eradicate criminal activities within the state. The rescue operation is a testament to their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens. The police are not only determined to prevent such incidents but also to respond promptly and effectively when they occur.

Other Recent Kidnapping Incidents

Regrettably, this incident is not an isolated case. Recent reports reveal the abduction of two policemen, a traditional ruler, his family members, and other villagers in the Pupule village of Yoro local government area of Taraba State. A total of 22 people were abducted in the village, bringing the number of victims kidnapped in the two states to 28. This surge in kidnapping cases has heightened concerns about the security landscape in Nigeria.

