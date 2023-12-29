Nigeria’s NCE Rejects Retirement Age Increase amid High Unemployment

In a bold move underscoring the urgency of tackling high youth unemployment rates and fostering innovation, Nigeria’s National Council on Establishment (NCE) rejected a proposal to raise the retirement age for public servants from 60 to 65 years. This decision corresponds with the national objectives of renewal, youth empowerment, and innovation, and dovetails with Nigeria’s unique demographic challenges.

Demographic Challenges and the Rejected Proposal

Nigeria finds itself grappling with a demographic dilemma marked by soaring unemployment rates and a burgeoning population of unemployed youth. The proposal to increase the retirement age was grounded in the belief that the nation would profit from the expertise of seasoned, nimble older workers. However, the rejection is perceived as a strategic planning necessity against the backdrop of Nigeria’s unemployment rate of 33.3% and a significant proportion of jobless young people.

Previous Adjustments and the Current Decision

Adjustments to retirement ages for specific categories of public servants have been made in the past. These categories include judges, tertiary education staff, and teachers. President Bola Tinubu, in a groundbreaking move in June, gave his consent to a constitutional amendment bill setting the retirement age for judges at 70 to ensure uniformity. Despite these adjustments, the latest proposal for a general extension of retirement age was viewed as counterproductive.

The Way Forward

The World Bank points out that the job market is not evolving at the same pace as the number of young people seeking employment. This situation necessitates policies that stimulate early retirement to free up opportunities for the youth. Moreover, there is a pressing need to foster private sector-led job creation and to privatize and liberalize key economic sectors to stimulate employment growth. These steps would not only benefit the economy but also help tackle the unemployment crisis and enable youth empowerment.