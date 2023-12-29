en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s NCE Rejects Retirement Age Increase amid High Unemployment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:25 am EST
Nigeria’s NCE Rejects Retirement Age Increase amid High Unemployment

In a bold move underscoring the urgency of tackling high youth unemployment rates and fostering innovation, Nigeria’s National Council on Establishment (NCE) rejected a proposal to raise the retirement age for public servants from 60 to 65 years. This decision corresponds with the national objectives of renewal, youth empowerment, and innovation, and dovetails with Nigeria’s unique demographic challenges.

Demographic Challenges and the Rejected Proposal

Nigeria finds itself grappling with a demographic dilemma marked by soaring unemployment rates and a burgeoning population of unemployed youth. The proposal to increase the retirement age was grounded in the belief that the nation would profit from the expertise of seasoned, nimble older workers. However, the rejection is perceived as a strategic planning necessity against the backdrop of Nigeria’s unemployment rate of 33.3% and a significant proportion of jobless young people.

Previous Adjustments and the Current Decision

Adjustments to retirement ages for specific categories of public servants have been made in the past. These categories include judges, tertiary education staff, and teachers. President Bola Tinubu, in a groundbreaking move in June, gave his consent to a constitutional amendment bill setting the retirement age for judges at 70 to ensure uniformity. Despite these adjustments, the latest proposal for a general extension of retirement age was viewed as counterproductive.

The Way Forward

The World Bank points out that the job market is not evolving at the same pace as the number of young people seeking employment. This situation necessitates policies that stimulate early retirement to free up opportunities for the youth. Moreover, there is a pressing need to foster private sector-led job creation and to privatize and liberalize key economic sectors to stimulate employment growth. These steps would not only benefit the economy but also help tackle the unemployment crisis and enable youth empowerment.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Police Ban Fireworks on New Year's Eve to Curtail Criminal Activities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NDLEA Strikes Major Blow to Nigeria's Drug Trade

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Explosion at National Theatre Premises in Nigeria Sparks Controversy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Entertainers Reflect on 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024 ...
@Interviews · 2 hours
Nigerian Entertainers Reflect on 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State’s Political Drama

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
HACEY Health Initiative Urges Nigerian Government to Prioritize Girl-Child Safety in Policies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

HACEY Health Initiative Urges Nigerian Government to Prioritize Girl-Child Safety in Policies
A Testament to Survival: A Bond Forged in Boko Haram Captivity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

A Testament to Survival: A Bond Forged in Boko Haram Captivity
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes in a Thrilling NHL Game
20 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes in a Thrilling NHL Game
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
8 mins
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
19 mins
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
36 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
36 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
50 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
53 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
59 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
60 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
3 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
3 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
5 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
5 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app