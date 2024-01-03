Nigeria’s Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments

Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba, Delta State, has urged a restructuring of Nigeria, suggesting constitutional amendments as a crucial step towards resolving the nation’s persistent issues of poverty and insecurity. The highly educated traditional ruler, who also holds the distinction of being the country’s first professor of medicine, identified ethnicity and corruption as the fundamental issues exacerbating these challenges.

Constitutional Exclusion of Traditional Rulers

Edozien also underscored the exclusion of traditional rulers from the constitution as a significant impediment to overcoming these multifaceted problems. During a seven-month centenary celebration interview, he expressed his aspiration for Nigeria to achieve its potential greatness by tackling these issues ahead of his 100th birthday in July 2024.

The European Union Model

Offering a solution, Edozien suggested that Nigeria could consider forming multiple autonomous ‘nations’ within the country, akin to the European Union model, as a potential method to alleviate ethnic tensions. He proposed the establishment of a ‘Faculty or Department of Nation Building’ in universities to study the complexities of uniting the country’s over 250 ethnic groups.

Fighting Corruption and Ethnic Bias

Moreover, the Asagba of Asaba urged Nigerian leaders to wage a war against corruption and ethnic bias, and to revise the constitution to include the traditional institution. He contends that the inclusion of the traditional institution is integral to national development. Edozien’s call to action touches on the essential elements of nation-building – unity, equity, and the eradication of corruption.