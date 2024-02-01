Nigeria Launches 'Mega City Project' for Affordable Housing Under Tinubu

In a stride towards improving the housing sector in Nigeria, the Federal Government has announced the launch of the 'Mega City Project'. This initiative is a key component of President Bola Tinubu's ambitious 'Renew Hope Agenda'. The purpose of this project is to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of their economic or social standing, has access to affordable housing.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Tijani Muhammad Gwarzo, confirmed the progress of the project during a meeting held in Abuja on January 31. The meeting was attended by the executive members of the Medical And Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), whose considerable contribution to ensuring access to decent and healthy housing was acknowledged by the Minister.

MDCAN's Role

The National President of MDCAN, Professor Muhammad Aminu Muhammad, represented the medical body at the meeting. MDCAN expressed its interest in not only collaborating with the ministry on the Mega City Project but also sought the ministry's support in allocating a plot of land in Abuja for the construction of their National Headquarters.

The minister warmly welcomed MDCAN's interest in partnership and assured them of the ministry's readiness to cooperate. It was agreed that the collaboration between MDCAN and the ministry would significantly contribute to the development of housing estates across the country, thereby helping to realize the objectives of the Mega City Project.

The Mega City Project, part of President Bola Tinubu's Renew Hope Agenda, brings a beacon of hope for Nigerians from all walks of life. The proactive collaboration between the Ministry of State for Housing and Urban Development and MDCAN promises to further this noble cause, strengthening the project's potential to provide affordable, decent, and healthy housing for all Nigerians.