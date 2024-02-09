Nigeria's Labour Party Amends Edo Primary Guidelines, Extends Deadline

In a dynamic shift, Nigeria's Labour Party (LP) has announced significant modifications to its guidelines for the impending Edo State governorship primary election. These changes, unveiled by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, follow a meeting of the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

The deadline for the sale of forms, initially set for February 10, has been extended to February 12. This adjustment aims to accommodate potential candidates who may still be considering their participation in the race.

Moreover, the primary election date has been moved from February 22 to February 23. This alteration is designed to ensure a smooth and unhurried process, allowing all stakeholders ample time to prepare and participate.

Expanding Representation

In a move towards greater democratization, the Labour Party has increased the number of local government delegates from five to seven for each of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Edo State. This decision is expected to foster broader participation and representation in the primary election.

The Labour Party's commitment to providing a fair and unbiased environment for all candidates remains steadfast. The party has pledged not to interfere with the primary election process, echoing the recommendations made by various stakeholders, including National Assembly members, elders, and state party leaders.

The recent adjustments reflect the Labour Party's responsiveness to stakeholder recommendations. The changes aim to address concerns about representation, participation, and fairness in the primary election process.