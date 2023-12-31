Nigeria’s IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues

In a defining move as the calendar turns over to 2024, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) of Nigeria has issued a powerful call to action for the nation’s elected leaders. The Council’s newly elected National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, has encouraged leaders to enter the new year with a firm resolve, leaving no room for excuses. This appeal comes on the heels of a tumultuous 2023, marked by political unrest, economic struggles, and national security concerns. Yet, despite the challenges, Dantalle highlights the tenacity of the Nigerian people and their anticipation for tangible progress from their leaders.

Addressing Key National Concerns

IPAC has pinpointed several pressing issues that leaders must confront head-on in 2024. These include the rampant insecurity, the urgent need for economic recovery, the infrastructural gap, the pressing unemployment crisis, and the imperative of fostering national unity. These are not mere policy points, but significant hurdles that Nigeria must overcome to achieve steady growth and development.

The Call for Electoral Reforms

In addition to these national concerns, IPAC has underscored the requirement for electoral reforms. The Council has emphasized the sanctity of the vote in a democracy, thereby mandating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the upcoming bye-elections and governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states are conducted free from malpractice, ensuring a fair representation of the people’s will. These upcoming elections in 2024 are a litmus test for the democratic process in Nigeria.

IPAC’s Recent Elections: A Model for the Future?

In a demonstration of democratic principles, IPAC recently held its elections, which saw the transparent and fair election of Yusuf Dantalle as the new National Chairman. Dantalle, a representative of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), emerged victorious over the incumbent chairman, Yusuf Yabagi of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Dantalle’s victory and the ensuing peaceful transition of power could serve as a template for future electoral processes in Nigeria.

Introducing a Peer Review Mechanism

As part of its commitment to ensuring elected officials fulfill their electoral promises, IPAC has announced the establishment of a Peer Review Mechanism. This initiative aims to monitor the performance of elected officials, thereby contributing to the democratic dividends expected by citizens. This mechanism underscores IPAC’s determination to hold leaders accountable and increase transparency in the democratic process.

