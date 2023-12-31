en English
Nigeria

Nigeria’s IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:14 pm EST
Nigeria’s IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues

In a defining move as the calendar turns over to 2024, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) of Nigeria has issued a powerful call to action for the nation’s elected leaders. The Council’s newly elected National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, has encouraged leaders to enter the new year with a firm resolve, leaving no room for excuses. This appeal comes on the heels of a tumultuous 2023, marked by political unrest, economic struggles, and national security concerns. Yet, despite the challenges, Dantalle highlights the tenacity of the Nigerian people and their anticipation for tangible progress from their leaders.

Addressing Key National Concerns

IPAC has pinpointed several pressing issues that leaders must confront head-on in 2024. These include the rampant insecurity, the urgent need for economic recovery, the infrastructural gap, the pressing unemployment crisis, and the imperative of fostering national unity. These are not mere policy points, but significant hurdles that Nigeria must overcome to achieve steady growth and development.

(Read Also: Nigerian Businessman’s Daughter Commits Suicide: A Tragic Tale of Blackmail and Mental Health)

The Call for Electoral Reforms

In addition to these national concerns, IPAC has underscored the requirement for electoral reforms. The Council has emphasized the sanctity of the vote in a democracy, thereby mandating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the upcoming bye-elections and governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states are conducted free from malpractice, ensuring a fair representation of the people’s will. These upcoming elections in 2024 are a litmus test for the democratic process in Nigeria.

(Read Also: Adjarhor Obaro: The ‘World Wrapper Man’ Who Runs for Culture)

IPAC’s Recent Elections: A Model for the Future?

In a demonstration of democratic principles, IPAC recently held its elections, which saw the transparent and fair election of Yusuf Dantalle as the new National Chairman. Dantalle, a representative of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), emerged victorious over the incumbent chairman, Yusuf Yabagi of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Dantalle’s victory and the ensuing peaceful transition of power could serve as a template for future electoral processes in Nigeria.

Introducing a Peer Review Mechanism

As part of its commitment to ensuring elected officials fulfill their electoral promises, IPAC has announced the establishment of a Peer Review Mechanism. This initiative aims to monitor the performance of elected officials, thereby contributing to the democratic dividends expected by citizens. This mechanism underscores IPAC’s determination to hold leaders accountable and increase transparency in the democratic process.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

