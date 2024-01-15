en English
Nigeria’s Interior Minister Under Scrutiny for an Alleged Involvement in N438 Million Contract Scam

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:22 am EST
In a momentous move, the Nigerian Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has launched an investigation revolving around Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, the Minister of Interior.

The probe is centered on his company’s alleged involvement in a contract scam amassing to N438 million. The controversy emerged from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, adding another layer to the scandal.

The CCB, an entity tasked with the enforcement of ethical standards among public officers, alleges that Tunji Ojo’s company, New Planet Projects, was a beneficiary of the fraudulent scheme.

The Bureau has officially called upon the minister for a meeting at their headquarters in Abuja, scheduled for January 16, 2024.

The summoning underscores the CCB’s constitutional authority to scrutinize potential discrepancies in the conduct of public officers.

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

