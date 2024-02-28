Nigeria's House of Representatives Targets 60,000 Unfinished Projects in Nationwide Overhaul

In a significant move towards infrastructural development, the House of Representatives in Nigeria aired concerns over the staggering number of incomplete infrastructural projects across the nation, amounting to over 60,000. Joseph Adegbesan, the proponent of this initiative, emphasized the urgency of addressing these abandoned ventures to ensure that citizens reap the benefits of their tax contributions and the country's rich natural resources. These projects span a wide range of sectors, including electrification, water supply, education, healthcare, and transportation infrastructure.

Advertisment

In response to this pressing issue, the House has entrusted its Committee on Works with the task of conducting an exhaustive review of all abandoned federal government projects. This review will cover various aspects, including the scope of work, commencement dates, contract values, amounts already expended, and progress levels to date. The Committee is expected to liaise with relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to gather comprehensive data and formulate a viable strategy for the completion of these projects. A deadline of four weeks has been set for the Committee to report its findings and recommendations for further legislative action.

Challenges and Criticisms

The issue of abandoned infrastructural projects is not new in Nigeria, with many attributing the problem to changes in administration and a lack of continuity in government policies. Adegbesan criticized past administrations for their failure to prioritize the completion of projects initiated by their predecessors, resulting in wasted resources and missed opportunities for development. This legislative initiative seeks to break the cycle of abandonment and ensure that infrastructural projects are seen through to completion, irrespective of changes in the political landscape.

The successful review and subsequent completion of these abandoned projects could mark a turning point in Nigeria's quest for sustainable development. By addressing this long-standing issue, the government hopes to improve the quality of life for its citizens by providing essential services and facilities. Moreover, this initiative is expected to stimulate economic growth by creating jobs and attracting investment. As the Committee on Works embarks on this ambitious project, the nation watches with anticipation, hopeful for a future where infrastructural development is not just a promise but a reality.