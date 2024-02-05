Nigerian House Resumes Sectoral Debate; Economic Restructuring and Electoral Reforms Priority

In a bid to stimulate economic development and promote sustainable growth, Nigeria's House of Representatives is primed to recommence sectoral debate on the financial sector this Tuesday. The speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, made the announcement during his welcome address following the Christmas/New Year recess.

The primary agenda will be addressing the current state of the nation's economy. Speaker Abbas emphasized the need for economic restructuring and diversification, particularly highlighting the potential of agricultural development. He directed the House committees to align their activities with the strategic objectives of the House, setting the stage for a comprehensive review of the financial sector's challenges and opportunities.

Assessing Budget Readiness with MDAs

As part of the sectoral debate, the House will engage in briefings with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The objective is to assess the nation's readiness for effective budget implementation, which is critical for the nation's economic sustainability and growth.

Speaker Abbas also assured that the House will prioritize electoral reforms, constitutional amendments, and increased citizen engagement. Concerns have been raised over the high percentage of elections being adjudicated in the Supreme Court. As a result, the House plans to establish a special technical committee to review the 2022 Electoral Act and suggest necessary amendments.

Beyond electoral reforms, the House also intends to undertake constitutional alterations. Key areas of focus will include streamlining the procedure for constitutional amendments, assigning roles to traditional institutions, reforming local governance, and promoting women's representation.

Enhancing Citizen Engagement

In a bid to foster participatory democracy and ensure accountability, Speaker Abbas pledged to enhance citizen engagement. Initiatives like a 'Legislative Open Week' are in the pipeline, providing citizens with the opportunity to engage directly with their representatives and contribute to the shaping of national policies.