Nigeria's House of Representatives Moves to Fortify Abuja with Digital Security Measures

In a swift response to escalating insecurity issues in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nigeria's House of Representatives has mandated FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to install security cameras and other advanced security gadgets in the city. This decisive action followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Dominic Okafor, who has repeatedly drawn attention to the increasing frequency of various crimes, including kidnappings and killings, plaguing the nation's capital.

Abuja, once known for its relative safety compared to other Nigerian cities, has seen a worrying increase in violent crimes. The surge in instances of armed robberies, banditry, kidnappings, and killings has alarmed both citizens and government officials. This has ignited a sense of urgency within the House of Representatives, leading to the adoption of Okafor's motion.

Call for Reinforced Security Measures

The House has resolved to invite Wike, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and heads of security agencies for an emergency briefing on the nation's security strategies. The focus of this meeting will be to improve collaboration among security agencies, invest in the training of special units, and explore the use of National Identification Numbers (NIN) to trace and proactively combat rising insecurity.

The motion, which was passed by a voice vote, underscored concerns over the ineffective use of NIN in addressing issues of insecurity. It also suggested that the government should digitalize its security operations. The proposed measures include the use of drones, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), and other modern security gadgets.