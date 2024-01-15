Nigeria’s House of Representatives Extends Recess: A Pause for Greater Progress

With the Nigerian House of Representatives playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s trajectory, it’s important to note that its ongoing recess, initially scheduled to end on January 23, 2024, has been extended to January 30, 2024. This decision, as communicated by the House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, is in response to an official communication from the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria. The recess began on December 30, 2023, following the passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

Legislative Achievements and Ongoing Commitments

Prior to the recess, the House had been actively addressing a myriad of issues since its inauguration in June 2023. These include peace and security, social welfare, healthcare, education, infrastructure development, and economic growth. The House’s robust discussions and bipartisan collaboration resulted in the passing of crucial bills and the adoption of essential resolutions, all aimed at influencing the country’s future direction.

Significantly, the House managed to pass a massive N28 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2024 Fiscal Year, marking a major achievement. A total of 500 motions and 962 bills have been received since the inauguration, with 120 bills having passed the second reading. This illustrates the dedication and unity of the House members, which Speaker Abbas Tajudeen praised during a special session on December 30.

Impact of the Recess Extension

While the House did not sit during the recess, members engaged in extensive legislative work and constituency outreaches. This recess extension provides more time for these activities, allowing the lawmakers to deepen their connection with their constituents and better understand their needs and expectations.

The House regrets any inconvenience caused by the change in resumption date and advises members and the public to take note of the new date. Despite the extension, the House remains committed to its constitutional responsibilities and is eager to continue its legislative work, shaping the trajectory of Nigeria in the years to come.