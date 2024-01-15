en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Extends Recess: A Pause for Greater Progress

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Nigeria’s House of Representatives Extends Recess: A Pause for Greater Progress

With the Nigerian House of Representatives playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s trajectory, it’s important to note that its ongoing recess, initially scheduled to end on January 23, 2024, has been extended to January 30, 2024. This decision, as communicated by the House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, is in response to an official communication from the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria. The recess began on December 30, 2023, following the passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

Legislative Achievements and Ongoing Commitments

Prior to the recess, the House had been actively addressing a myriad of issues since its inauguration in June 2023. These include peace and security, social welfare, healthcare, education, infrastructure development, and economic growth. The House’s robust discussions and bipartisan collaboration resulted in the passing of crucial bills and the adoption of essential resolutions, all aimed at influencing the country’s future direction.

Significantly, the House managed to pass a massive N28 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2024 Fiscal Year, marking a major achievement. A total of 500 motions and 962 bills have been received since the inauguration, with 120 bills having passed the second reading. This illustrates the dedication and unity of the House members, which Speaker Abbas Tajudeen praised during a special session on December 30.

Impact of the Recess Extension

While the House did not sit during the recess, members engaged in extensive legislative work and constituency outreaches. This recess extension provides more time for these activities, allowing the lawmakers to deepen their connection with their constituents and better understand their needs and expectations.

The House regrets any inconvenience caused by the change in resumption date and advises members and the public to take note of the new date. Despite the extension, the House remains committed to its constitutional responsibilities and is eager to continue its legislative work, shaping the trajectory of Nigeria in the years to come.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
8 mins ago
Break Moment Africa Crown C-Fly as Second Edition Winner
Callistus Uzodinma, fondly known as C-Fly, a student at Rivers State University, has claimed victory in the second edition of the Break Moment Africa (BBM) reality TV show. In a grand finale that took place in Abuja, C-Fly rose above 30 contestants, all collectively referred to as ‘Dream Mates’, to take home the crown. The
Break Moment Africa Crown C-Fly as Second Edition Winner
Confraternity of Miraculous Infant Jesus Feeds Over 1,500 in Festac Town, Lagos
13 mins ago
Confraternity of Miraculous Infant Jesus Feeds Over 1,500 in Festac Town, Lagos
Ekiti State Government to Review Cooperative Law and Invest N1 Billion in Cooperative Sector
13 mins ago
Ekiti State Government to Review Cooperative Law and Invest N1 Billion in Cooperative Sector
Ekiti State Polytechnic Rector Advocates for Drastic Measures Against Environmental Degradation
11 mins ago
Ekiti State Polytechnic Rector Advocates for Drastic Measures Against Environmental Degradation
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
12 mins ago
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
Aerofield Homes Commits to Bolster Odu'a Investment's Developmental Agenda
12 mins ago
Aerofield Homes Commits to Bolster Odu'a Investment's Developmental Agenda
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
2 mins
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
Trump Tells Heckler to 'Go Back to Mommy' at Iowa Rally
2 mins
Trump Tells Heckler to 'Go Back to Mommy' at Iowa Rally
George Chisanga Challenges Baseless Robbery Charges Against PF Members
2 mins
George Chisanga Challenges Baseless Robbery Charges Against PF Members
Trump Rallies Supporters in Iowa, Sets High Expectations for Caucus Victory
2 mins
Trump Rallies Supporters in Iowa, Sets High Expectations for Caucus Victory
Spexis AG Sells Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica in a Landmark Deal
2 mins
Spexis AG Sells Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica in a Landmark Deal
Basilea Acquires Novel Antibiotic Class from Spexis to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
2 mins
Basilea Acquires Novel Antibiotic Class from Spexis to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
Beauty Dungdung Scores in Comeback Game: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Olympic Hopes Revived
3 mins
Beauty Dungdung Scores in Comeback Game: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Olympic Hopes Revived
Arctic Blast Strains Alberta's Power Grid, Residents Urged to Conserve Energy
3 mins
Arctic Blast Strains Alberta's Power Grid, Residents Urged to Conserve Energy
Spexis AG Announces Sale of Preclinical Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
3 mins
Spexis AG Announces Sale of Preclinical Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
45 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app